Now only Integrated Bed is valid, enrollment will be done through NTA

Ranchi, Sanjeev Singh : From the session 2023-24, the study of Integrated B.Ed is now being made compulsory. Enrollment in this course will be through National Testing Agency (NTA). NCTE has now started Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) in IITs, NITs, Central and State Government Universities and Government Colleges across the country from the academic session 2023-24 instead of two-year B.Ed. This will be a major program under the new education policy. Under this program BA B.Ed, B.Sc B.Ed and B.Com B.Ed courses will be included. Through this, teachers will be prepared for Foundational, Preparatory, Middle and Secondary (5 3 3 4) schools. This course will be for all the students who want to choose teaching as a profession after plus two.

This integrated course will benefit the students as they will be able to save one year by completing the four year course instead of five years required in present graduation. NCTE member secretary KY Sherpa has said that enrollment in this course will be done through National Testing Agency (NTA). Its exam will be online. Its advertisement will be released soon. Mr. Sherpa has said that the institutions have been instructed to apply to the NCTE by May 31, 2023, to implement this program.

The course will be of eight semesters

ITEP will be of four academic years consisting of eight semesters including internship. Any student who is unable to complete a semester or does not appear in the final examination of a semester shall be permitted to complete the program within a maximum period of six years from the date of admission to the programme. A semester shall consist of at least 125 working days including the period of examinations excluding the period of admission. There will be at least 40 hours of work within a week. The class attendance of the students should be 80% and 90% including internship.

