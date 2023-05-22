The Korean remake of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Drishyam’ will be done. Apart from South, ‘Drishyam’ sequel made in Hindi got good response. The film did a tremendous collection at the box office.

The Malayalam version of the film ‘Drishyam’ featured actor Mohanlal in the lead and was directed by Jeetu Joseph. After the stormy success of the film, it was remade in four more Indian languages. These include Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The Hindi film starred Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran and Tabu in lead roles. ‘Drishyam’ is a crime thriller film.

Now news has come that after Indian languages, now the film ‘Drishyam’ will be made in Korean language. It has been announced by Panorama Studios of India and Anthology Studios of South Korea. The makers made this big announcement at the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival. Kumar Mangat Pathak and J-Choi, heads of both the studios were present on the occasion. After this big announcement by the makers, ‘Drishyam’ will officially be the first Indian film to be made in the Korean language. Actor Song Kang-ho, who played the lead role in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’, will play the lead role in the film.

The Korean remake of the film ‘Drishyam’ will be directed by Kim Ji-woon. Talking about this, Anthology Studio head Jae-Choi said, ‘We are very excited to remake this successful film in Korea. This project happening for the first time between India and Korea is going to be very important. Through this project, we will be able to bring Indian and Korean cinema together.