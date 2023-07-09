Now the increasing temperature of the world is making people blind, this claim was made in research

Fluctuations in temperature due to climate change have increased diseases worldwide, but Canadian scientists have made shocking claims in recent research. According to this, the increasing temperature of the world is making humans blind. This research on 1.7 million people in 50 states of America shows to what extent climate change is leaving a negative impact on human eyesight.

According to research, it has the most effect on people living in high temperature. Compared to cold places, 50 percent of the people living in hot areas suffer from eye problems. The main reason for this is the ultraviolet light i.e. ultraviolet rays coming from the Sun to the Earth. It damages the cornea, lens and retina of the eyes. Along with this, it causes itching and infection in the eyes. Researchers believe that the kind of climate change is taking place all over the world and due to that the temperature is fluctuating.

This will create many more dangers in future. Already the average temperature of the world has reached 1.1 Celsius. According to this research published in the journal Ophthalmic Epidemiology, during the study, data of 65-year-old people between 2012 and 2017 was included.

This is how temperature affects the eyes

Researchers said that exposure to ultraviolet rays from sunlight causes more damage to the lens and other parts of the eye. This increases the risk of cataract. There is also a possibility of spreading eye infections from high temperature, such as fungal keratitis. Due to the hot weather, pollutants in the air also increase, which harm the eyes.

Young people are also vulnerable along with the elderly

Thomson, a researcher, says that further increase in global temperature is still possible. In such a situation, there is a possibility that the problem of the eyes of the youth may not increase further with the elderly. He says that the connection found between the decreasing light of the eyes and the average temperature is shocking.

Glaucoma more

Researchers say that due to high temperature, the risk of many eye diseases increases. such as cataracts. In this, the lens of the eye looks blurred. This disease can also make a person blind. At the same time, the risk of glaucoma also increases, in which the optic nerve of the eyes gets damaged.