Now the melodious voice of Kajli will echo in the open courtyard of nature throughout the monsoon.

Mirzapur, 03 July (Hindustan Times). India is a country of Teej-festivals. Here the seasons keep on changing from time to time and bring with it many features, which are the symbols of our culture. As soon as the rains come, the dry earth turns green immediately and in the month of Sawan, the melodious sound of Kajli starts resonating.

It is a form of folk song, which is sung at the beginning of the rains. Although Kajli is famous all over the country, but mainly it is sung in Mirzapur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ballia and surrounding areas of Uttar Pradesh, but Mirjapuri Kajli is very popular all over India.

When talking about Kajli, some names automatically emerge in the mind like Mangaldas, Mohanlal, Hiralal Yadav, Ram Kailash as well as Mirzapur’s Kajli singer Urmila Srivastava, who is today the top singer among female Kajli artists. Urmila Srivastava, adorned with titles like Kajli Samagri and Kokila, has made an important contribution to Kajli singing. He says that the real pleasure of Kajali can be raised only in the open courtyard of nature. As long as there is greenery in nature, Kajli will be alive.

When asked about Kajli, folk song Kajli singer Urmila Srivastava said that the birthplace of world famous Kajli is Mirzapur which has got the pride of Tapobhoomi and Siddhapeeth mentioned in the Vedas. Kajjala is also a name of Vindhyavasini Devi. The origin of Kajli is believed to be from that.

According to the tradition, in the festivals falling in the month of Savan, when the married girls come back from their in-laws house and in the drizzling rain, they sing Kajali in their melodious voice while swinging on the branches of the trees in the gardens. Then their joy doubles.

Singers present separation pain through Kajali, everyone gets emotional

On Krishna Tritiya of Bhadrapada, when the singers present their separation pains through Kajali on the night vigil, everyone gets emotional. The people of Mirzapur have carefully preserved the early compositions and tunes. Just as in the wrestling competition, a riot of wrestlers who have come from far and wide is organized. The name and respect of the victorious wrestler and his guru and the arena are respected, in the same way Kajali’s Dangal has also been a tradition. In Kajali’s Dangal, the akhadas of some other areas including Mirzapur, Banaras are included and they used to compete in the midst of thousands of citizens. It is a different thing that Kajli has been greatly affected by the decrease in the number of Kajli lovers for the last few decades.

Kajali became famous as the daughter of Kantit Naresh

What is Kajli and where did it come from? Could not find any clear mention of this. Writers and musicians have interpreted it only by their own estimation. Some call it the name of Maa Vindhyavasini and some call it the name of Goddess Parvati, because on this day women wake up in the night and sing Kajali and pray to Maa Parvati and wish for the protection of their honey. According to another legend, the name of the daughter of Kantit Naresh was Kajali. The songs she composed in the separation of her husband became famous as Kajali. Later, other such separation songs also came to be known as Kajali.

Kajli is sung in these genres

Various types of experiments were used in Kajali singing such as – Adharband, Bina Matra, Metrik Chand, Halkband, Kakhara Kaid, Kakhara Chaban, Shishapalat, Shabd Vand, Gouvand, Nalvand, Ghadavand, Kagalvand, Dasang, Sorang and Jhumar – Hare Rama Sanwaliya , Balamuan, Rama Rama, Jiava, Jhalaria, Loy, Hari-Hari, Na, Ab Re Mayanwa, Suganwa, Jhir-Jhir Bunia etc. are sung in many genres.

The history of Kajali is detailed and ancient.

As such, the history of Kajali is detailed and ancient. Its exact history has not been known even at the present time, but several decades ago, in relation to the tradition of Kajali, litterateur Amar Goswami had mentioned the six akhadas of Kajali, Pandit Shivdas, Rammurat, Jahangir, Bhairo, Bafat and Akkad. The gurus of these akhadas used to make their disciple singers sing the compositions written by them. Often the disciples of the akhadas are keeping alive the names of their gurus’ akhadas even today.