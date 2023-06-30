Now the people of Gorakhpur and Ayodhya will also travel from Vande Bharat, the journey to Prayagraj will be completed in this hour

Gorakhpur : After a long wait, the eight-coach high speed train Bande Bharat Ki Rake has finally been allotted to the North Eastern Railway. After the allocation on Thursday, the rake was dispatched from Chennai Coach Factory to Gorakhpur. It is likely to reach here on Saturday.

Here, the Northeast Railway Administration has started preparations. However, the route and timing have not been decided yet. But according to the proposal, the first route Gorakhpur-Lucknow (via Ayodhya) could be Prayagraj. Amidst the possible program of PM Narendra Modi in Gorakhpur on July 7, it is expected that he can flag off the first semi-high speed train. However, there is no official confirmation of this yet.

the schedule is fixed

There is a plan to run Bande Bharat from Gorakhpur to Prayagraj via Lucknow. According to the proposed schedule, Vande Bharat, which will run six days a week, will leave Gorakhpur at 3 pm and reach Lucknow at 7.20 pm. After this, it will depart from Lucknow and reach Prayagraj at 10.50 pm. On the other hand, this train will depart from Prayagraj at 6.20 am and reach Lucknow at 9.50 am. After departure from here, Vande Bharat will reach Gorakhpur at 2.20 pm.

130 speed track

Excelute signal is being changed on Gorakhpur-Lucknow route. Trains on this route will run at a speed of 130 km per hour instead of 110 as soon as there is an automatic signal. Work has been going on for the last two years to make the track capable of 130 kmph, which is now almost complete.

Possible schedule of Vande Bharat

Gorakhpur-Lucknow-Prayagraj

Basti arrival… at 7.56 am

Arrival at Ayodhya… at 9.10 am

Arrival at Prayagraj… at 2.25 pm

Prayagraj-Lucknow-Gorakhpur

Departure from Prayagraj.. at 3 pm

Arrival in Lucknow… 6 pm

Ayodhya arrival..at 8.13 pm

Basti arrival… 9.30 pm

Arrival at Gorakhpur…at 10.25 pm

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

