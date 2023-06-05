Now the solution will come out! Wrestler met Amit Shah, what happened in two hours

Amit Shah Meets Wrestlers: Demonstration of wrestlers continues continuously demanding the arrest of the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Meanwhile, the wrestlers taking part in the demonstration have met Home Minister Amit Shah. If sources are to be believed, this meeting between the wrestlers and Amit Shah lasted for about one and a half to two hours. According to media reports, both the sides held this meeting at around 11 pm on Saturday night. However, it is not yet fully disclosed that what was discussed between both the parties during the meeting, but the information revealed shows that during this meeting, the wrestlers discussed with Shah the former president of WFI and BJP MP Brij Bhushan has demanded the arrest of Sharan Singh. Not only this, the wrestlers have also raised the issue of delay in investigation before Shah.

Amit Shah assured



Regarding the demand of wrestlers, Home Minister Amit Shah has assured them to complete the investigation without any discrimination. Quoting sources, it is known that the wrestlers had asked for time to meet Amit Shah. Paying attention to the matter, Amit Shah said that the law will do its job in this matter. Police is engaged in investigation. Further, Amit Shah asked the wrestlers whether the police should not be given time to do their work?

act wisely wrestlers



According to media reports, Olympian Sakshi Malik’s mother Sudesh Malik told that- Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi met Home Minister Amit Shah late on Saturday night. In this meeting which lasted for about one and a half to two hours, Amit Shah asked the three players to act sensibly and not with enthusiasm. Understanding the wrestlers to end the movement, Shah said that no action would be taken against the players. During the meeting, the players put maximum emphasis on the arrest of Brijbhushan. In response to which Amit Shah told him that – any action will be taken under the legal process.