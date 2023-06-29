Now the syllabus of ‘Savarkar’ will be included in the school books of Madhya Pradesh, Congress made strict comments

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Parmar says that in the schools of MP Veer Savarkar Will be taught about. Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the inclusion of holy books like Gita, Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru in the school curriculum. State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said on Thursday, Veer Savarkar’s biography will be taught in government schools of Madhya Pradesh.

‘One of the greatest revolutionary leaders of India’

Talking to media persons in Bhopal, Parmar said that Veer Savarkar was one of the greatest revolutionary leaders of India, who was sentenced to life imprisonment twice. “He became the first writer of the freedom movement and called the movement of 1857 as freedom struggle. Parmar said, “He had a phenomenal contribution to India’s independence, so he deserves respect.” Was not given any place in the pages of history. Foreign invaders were written ‘great’ and patriots were ‘forgotten’. In 2018, when the Congress government was formed for some time, Veer Savarkar’s books were distributed in a school. Congress people do not want to inform children about the great revolutionaries of our country.

Apart from NCERT books, books will be printed

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the inclusion of holy books like Gita, Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru in the school curriculum. Requesting anonymity, school education department officials said that biographies of all revolutionaries and other great people would be taught separately as moral science. “We are following NCERT books so there is no possibility of change in syllabus but biographies and works of all great people will be taught separately as moral science,” the official said.

Congress strongly criticized

MP Congress Committee spokesperson KK Mishra criticized the decision of the MP government and said that teaching Savarkar is an insult to the brave martyrs because Savarkar had written an apology letter to the British to get released from jail, it is well known.

Opposition’s next meeting in Bengaluru on July 13-14, Sharad Pawar claims – ‘PM Modi’ restless after Patna meeting!