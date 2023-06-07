Now the visually impaired will be able to read newspaper and run mobile

Rae Bareli, 05 June (Hindustan Times). Now even the visually impaired will not only be able to read newspapers easily, but they will also find it very convenient to use mobiles. Not only this, he will also be able to recognize the person in front of him. All this will happen with a special spectacle which has been invented by Naitik Srivastava, a student living in Rae Bareilly. Along with the science exhibition of many states, his invention has also been recognized at the national level. Now he is going to Japan to showcase this project Smart Glasses for Blind People under Inspire Award Standard Scheme of Government of India.

Naitik Srivastava, a resident of Hasanpur village of Maharajganj area of ​​Rae Bareli district, claims that with the help of these glasses, the blind will be able to recognize faces, read newspapers and books. With the help of Naitik’s project, blind people will be able to do everyday tasks easily. Like reading newspapers, identifying family and close people with the help of sensors fitted in glasses. Apart from this, these glasses will also tell the weather forecast. Preparation is underway to patent this project of Naitik Srivastava.

Class 11 students of NewStandard Public School, Maharajganj area, Ethical have been working on the project of Supportive Vision based glasses for the past several years to help the visually impaired. For this, child scientist Naitik Srivastava got the opportunity to go to Cambodia in December 2022 after his projects were approved by the National Science Research Council. Not only this, the project of Bal Vaigyanik Naitik has been selected in the top 60 at the national level in the Inspire Standard Award scheme organized at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Nine students from across the state, including Naitik Srivastava, a student of New Standard Public School, Salethu, who made supportive lenses to help the blind, will be sent to Japan under the Student Inspired Award scheme. All the students will share their experience on their project in the event organized by Sakura in Japan.

It is noteworthy that the troubles of a blind Ramsevak from the village inspired Naitik to work on this project and today he is on the verge of success. Naitik says that this project of his will bring a radical change in the lives of the blind, due to the cooperation of college teacher Rajeev Singh and parents, he has been able to complete this important project.