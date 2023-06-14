Now the work of getting the map passed in Bihar will be fast

Patna. The Urban Development and Housing Department of Bihar has released the list of registered Town Planner, Civil Engineer, Structural Engineer, Supervisor and Architect. At the same time, while registering the builders who constructed the building, their complete details have been released. With this, the work of passing the map in urban areas will be faster and there will also be transparency in building construction.

The list of these people has been released

A list of 288 architects, 386 civil engineers, 150 structural engineers, 104 supervisors and 390 registered builders has been issued by the department, with details of their permanent address, mobile number, e-mail ID and registration number etc.

Registration of technical personnel for five years

In the order issued by the department, it has been said that the listed architects, engineers, town planners and builders will ensure compliance of the amended building bylaws in the state’s urban bodies and planning areas. In the direction of non-compliance, punishment will be given by blacklisting. All technical personnel have been registered for a period of five years.

Online application was sought

It will be mandatory to mention the registration number allotted by the Council of Architecture, New Delhi by the architect on the application for approval of the map. Along with this, technical personnel working in state government departments, corporations, boards and offices will not be entitled to sign maps or approval of layouts of buildings other than government projects during their service period. If they do so, they will be punished as per rules. It may be known that the department had sought online applications from town planners, builders, architects, engineers etc. for registration under the amended building bylaws.