Now there is no governor in Punjab, the chief minister will be the chancellor of the university, the bill is passed

in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday Punjab University Law The (Amendment) Bill- 2023 has been passed after a brief debate. With the passage of this bill, now the chancellor of state universities will be the chief minister instead of the governor. Apart from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alone supported the bill.

Bill came due to Mann’s differences with Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Let us tell you that before the passage of this bill, differences had come to the fore between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Governor Banwarilal Purohit. In which some selections made by the state government for the post of Vice-Chancellor are also included. During the debate on the bill, Mann said that a similar bill was passed in the West Bengal assembly last year. And in December last year, the Kerala Assembly passed a bill to appoint eminent educationists to the top post, instead of making the Governor the chancellor of the state’s universities.

Bhagwant Mann accused the governor

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “If we cannot appoint a vice-chancellor of a university, it is a disrespect to the mandate given to us.” He claimed that Purohit had obstructed the appointment of some vice-chancellors last year. Mann said, “They take my helicopter (government chopper) and then misbehave with me… I don’t think that much interference is needed.” His duty is to administer oath… It does not mean that he should create trouble for every little thing.

Governor accused of favoritism

Mann alleged that instead of protecting the interest of Punjab and Punjabis, governors often stand on the other side. Citing Chandigarh-based Panjab University, he claimed that the governor has been taking steps in favor of Haryana, allowing Haryana’s entry into the senate of the university.

Congress walked out

Congress members staged a walkout from the Punjab Assembly in protest against the absence of any provision for Question Hour or Zero Hour in the current session, before the Bill was introduced in the afternoon. The Bill states that the Governor of Punjab is, by virtue of his office, the Chancellor of all the universities in the state, but the Governor also holds a constitutional position and has to perform various constitutional functions as provided under the Constitution of India.

What is said in the bill?

The Bill states, “The Government of India constituted the Commission on Centre-State Relations under the chairmanship of Justice MM Punchhi which highlighted this aspect of the position of the Governor with respect to the Vice-Chancellors of the Universities. The Commission said that the Governor should not be burdened with those posts and powers which are not mentioned in the Constitution, as it may lead to controversy. So that the Chief Minister of Punjab can be made the chancellor of all state universities in the province.

