Now there will be 42 degree heat in Bihar! Will there be a heat wave in June? Know from when the monsoon rains will happen..

Bihar weather report: The weather of Bihar has once again taken a turn. In the past, the weather had become pleasant and rain had knocked in many areas of the state. People got relief from strong sunlight and severe heat. At the same time, the weather is going to take a turn once again. The Meteorological Department has told through the weather forecast for the next five days that how much change will be seen in the temperature.

Mercury started rising in Bihar

The temperature in the districts of Bihar has now started rising again. Aurangabad recorded the highest temperature. On Sunday, the temperature of the district was more than 1 degree Celsius. At the same time, the mercury of more than 30 districts including Rohtas, Nalanda, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur was measured between 37 and 40 degrees. Information was given by the Meteorological Department that now till the last day of Nautapa i.e. June 2, the state’s mercury can remain above 40 degrees. It was told that during this time the westerly wind will absorb the moisture, due to which people will have to face the scorching sun.

Clouds can remain in the sky with sunshine

The ups and downs of the weather continue in the districts of Seemanchal. Compared to the last two days, the maximum temperature in many districts has increased by about two degrees on Sunday. Due to the increase in the maximum temperature, people were troubled by the humid heat on Sunday. On the other hand, on Sunday, people had to face the scorching sun since morning. People looked helpless due to the strong sunlight throughout the day. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will be clear from morning to afternoon on Monday. There is a possibility of partly cloudy sky after noon.

Monsoon rains in Bihar

Let us tell that this time monsoon can knock in Bihar around 13 to 15 June. This has been told in the forecast issued by the Meteorological Department. This time the monsoon is going to knock on the coast of Kerala on June 4 instead of June 1. After this, moving forward, the monsoon will enter Bihar via Jharkhand. This time only normal rains are expected. On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of stopping the pre-monsoon rains this week.