Now there will be no human-wild animal conflict, forest department prepares to give ‘blow’

Lucknow : If the plan made by the forest department officials is actually successful, then the incidents of conflict between violent animals (wild animals) and humans will almost end in Uttar Pradesh. The beginning of this scheme is going to start from Tiger Reserve Park. With a view to reduce man-animal conflict in the buffer zone around tiger reserves, the Forest Department is planning to install solar fencing on the outer boundary of the buffer zone. The trial will begin with fencing in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) buffer zone.

Fence will be installed first in the affected area

A senior forest department official said, “With the help of the local people, the places are being identified where many incidents of man-animal conflict have come to the fore. Fencing will be done at these places first and the effort will be reviewed in the coming months. A solar fence of the appropriate height will give a ‘very mild shock’ to animals trying to cross. The purpose of this fence is to keep wild animals and humans separate from each other. First of all, fencing will be done in those places, where cases of wild animals attacking humans and cattle have come to the fore in recent times.

Fences will be powered by solar energy

After DTR in Pilibhit, solar fencing will be planned at Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) Bahraich. Officials explain that “These enclosures will be solar powered and the shock level will be very less. This will only surprise the animals.” It happens.

The war of supremacy among violent animals in Dudhwa National Park, IVRI revealed about the death of the dead tiger

The number of tigers in UP is close to 200.

The government believes that life has no value, therefore, its aim is to reduce the conflict to save life first. Forests are for wild animals, therefore, if human beings have to live with wild animals in forest area, So conflicts have to be avoided. UP has Amangarh Tiger Reserve, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Ranipur Tiger Reserve. In the 2014 tiger census, UP had 117 tigers, in 2018 the count was 173 and in 2022 the count is expected to cross 200.