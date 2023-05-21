now using whatsapp web will be even easier users to get new interface design read complete story sbh

According to the information revealed, Meta is soon going to make major changes on the WhatsApp web platform. According to the reports of WABetaInfo, an updated chat share sheet and redesigned emoji panel can be introduced on WhatsApp within no time. The benefit of this change will mainly be given to the WhatsApp Web platform users. Let us tell you that at present the option of menu has been given to WhatsApp web users through the paperclip icon on the left side of the message bar. In this option, users have been given options like Contact, Document, Paul and Camera with different icons. The company believes that this interface and design puts users in confusion and to overcome this problem, the company has decided to introduce a new interface design.