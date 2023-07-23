Now you can listen to Gurbani from Golden Temple while sitting at home, committee started YouTube channel

Gurbani Golden Temple: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday launched its YouTube channel to broadcast ‘Gurbani’ from the Golden Temple here. At the same time, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of the state for conspiring to weaken the committee. The channel has been named ‘SGPC Shri Amritsar’ and will be available on YouTube and Facebook page. Dhami launched the channel in the presence of a large number of devotees during a brief religious ceremony from the Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex.

When will Gurbani be broadcast on the channel?

Gurbani will be telecast on the channel from 3:30 am to 8:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. In his address, Dhami said that SGPC will have all the rights to broadcast Gurbani and no other channel will be able to broadcast it. He said that SGPC will soon launch its own satellite channel, the process of which is underway. Dhami said that the Punjab government should stop interfering in the affairs of the SGPC.

‘SGPC able to do all its religious work’

He said, “The Punjab government should focus on its own functioning instead of Sikh religious affairs, as the SGPC is capable of doing all its religious work.” Therefore, we do not need any kind of help from the Punjab government. SGPC is capable of starting its own channel.” He alleged that the Punjab government was conspiring to weaken the Sikh body (SGPC).

‘Ruling AAP and SGPC at loggerheads’

The state’s ruling AAP and SGPC are at loggerheads over the issue of rights to broadcast Gurbani from the Sikh temple in Amritsar. SGPC says that the right to broadcast Gurbani should be reserved with the apex body of Sikhs, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is advocating its free telecast on all TV channels.

PTC channel authorized to broadcast Gurbani

In his address on the occasion of the launch of the YouTube channel, Dhami said, “As per the demand of Sangat, currently PTC channel has been authorized to broadcast Gurbani. The SGPC had appealed to the PTC management in this regard and it has agreed.” “Along with this, the monthly expenses of Rs 12 lakh to be paid to the company selected by SGPC for telecast of Gurbani on its official YouTube and social media platforms will also be borne by the PTC,” he added.

SGPC’s agreement with PTC Channel ends today

SGPC’s agreement with PTC channel, which broadcasts Gurbani from the Sikh shrine, is ending on Sunday. PTC is a private channel which is often said to be related to the Badal family. On Friday, the SGPC appealed to the management of Genext Media (PTC channel) to continue broadcasting Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) until the satellite channel of the Sikh body is launched. Dhami appealed to the ‘Sangat’ (community) to start following ‘SGPC Sri Amritsar’ YouTube and Facebook channels to have a seamless connect with the Gurbani broadcast from Sri Harmandir Sahib.

Attacking the Bhagwant Mann government, Dhami claimed

Hitting out at the Bhagwant Mann government, Dhami claimed that a SGPC confidant was approached by the Punjab government to start a channel to defame the SGPC, but he rejected the offer and informed them about it.