npcil recruitment 2023 last date apply today for 128 vacancies on npcilcareers co in bml

Visit the official website of NPCIL -npcil.co.in.

Look for the Career or Recruitment option and click on it.

Find the Advertisement No.: NPCIL/HRM/2023/02 and click on it.

Proceed with the registration process.

After completing the registration, you will receive an activation link via email. Click on this link to activate your NPCIL account.

After your account is successfully activated, you can log in using your Registration ID and Password.

Fill all the required details and upload the required documents.