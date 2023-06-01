NSUI came out on the road in support of women wrestlers, performed intellect purification yagya for PM Modi and MP Brijbhushan

Agra. The National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC), staged a protest on Thursday in support of women wrestlers and against MP Brij Bhushan Singh. A ‘buddhi shuddhi yagya’ was organized for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP Brij Bhushan near the statue of Bharat Mata at Diwani Square in Agra. National convenor of NSUI, Manya Sharma along with the workers offered sacrifices in the yagya for strict action against the accused MP.

In Agra, the National Student Union of India organized a yagya near the statue of Bharat Mata located at Diwani Chauraha. Many NSUI workers were present in this event along with NSUI National Convenor Manya Sharma. While offering sacrifice in the Havan, he said that ‘May God correct the intelligence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’, ‘May God correct the intelligence of MP Brij Bhushan Singh’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused of keeping silence

Manya Sharma said that on the one hand women wrestlers of the country win medals, then they are given respect. They are given the status of lionesses. Today she is sitting on the streets demanding justice, then PM Narendra Modi has kept silence. After all, what kind of vein does Brij Bhushan Singh have in his hand that is forcing him to remain silent. Despite serious sections like POCSO and sexual abuse being imposed on the MP, he is not being arrested. Even Smriti Irani, who did Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi while sitting on the streets, is not visible. That’s why Yagya has been performed for the purification of the intellect of Prime Minister and MP Brij Bhushan.