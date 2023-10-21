NTMC receives ‘Smart Bangladesh Award’ as the best government institution

In an era dominated by the rapid advancements of information technology, the double-edged sword of cyber capabilities has become increasingly evident. While nations like Bangladesh have harnessed digital technology to leapfrog into the future, they also face escalating threats in the form of cyber-attacks targeting crucial governmental and private institutions.

The concept of a “Smart Bangladesh” emerged as a natural progression from the nation’s initial goal of becoming a Digital Bangladesh. At the forefront of this transformation is the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC), an organization committed to national security and the technological empowerment of the country.

Amidst the looming threat of cyber-attacks, the NTMC has proactively established a state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre (SOC). This initiative, fueled by indigenous technology, aims to fortify both internal and external networks, as well as data repositories.

The organization’s unwavering commitment to national cybersecurity was recently acknowledged when it received the ‘Smart Bangladesh Award 2023’ on October 18. The accolade, presented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, recognized NTMC as the best government institution in the technical category.

The Role of NTMC Under Major General Ziaul Ahsan

Under the astute leadership of Major General Ziaul Ahsan, the NTMC has become an indispensable asset in the realm of national security. Operating under the guiding principle of ‘Nation Comes First‘ the centre provides round-the-clock support to various law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The NTMC underwent a significant transformation in 2013 when it was renamed and began operating as an independent organization under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Despite the challenges posed by the rapid evolution of global technology, the centre has excelled in its mission, thanks to the legal framework provided by Article 97-A of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Act 2006.

The NTMC’s collaborative approach involves multiple law enforcement, intelligence, and investigative agencies. Its technological prowess has been instrumental in modernizing monitoring facilities related to call content, voice, and data. Moreover, the centre plays a pivotal role in identifying and apprehending individuals spreading disinformation through various online platforms.

According to an article from The Eastern Herald, the NTMC has been instrumental in safeguarding national security since its inception. It has been working tirelessly to establish a central platform with information technology at the national level and to speed up the operational activities of all types of communication media.

Major General Ziaul Ahsan: A Leader of Substance

Major General Ziaul Ahsan’s journey to his current position has been marked by a series of promotions and appointments. His leadership has been instrumental in enhancing the NTMC’s capabilities through the acquisition of modern technological equipment. His tenure, which began on March 6, 2017, has been characterized by dedication, focus, and an unwavering commitment to national security.

Ahsan’s career is a blend of dedication, concentration, integrity, courage, and an impeccable sense of timing. Despite facing numerous challenges, including opposition from anti-independence forces, he has remained steadfast in his commitment to his duties. His leadership has been a catalyst in amalgamating the values of liberation, progress, secularism, and modern thought within the NTMC.

Major General Ziaul Ahsan has been a driving force in elevating the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre to new heights. His leadership has not only fortified the organization but also significantly contributed to the broader objectives of national security.