February 24, 2023, 00:52 – BLiTZ – News

The United States expresses its readiness to start a negotiation process on the Ukrainian issue, but with certain conditions. This information was shared by the Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States Victoria Nuland during a conversation with TASS.

The official drew attention to the fact that before that, the Kiev regime had sent Russia a “peace plan” of ten points. But Moscow marked the conditions of the Ukrainian side as unrealistic.

Based on her statements, the American authorities, like official Kyiv, will sit down at the negotiating table only on the basis of the “peace formula” of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

“If the peace talks started on the basis of the just peace formula that the Ukrainians proposed, of course, we would support it,” Nuland said.

Prior to this, the head of the Russian diplomatic mission on French territory, Alexei Meshkov, pointed to the fact that the Russian Federation expects a response from Paris regarding the start of actions aimed at forming the New START, within which the nuclear weapons of each of the Western countries will be taken into account.

He pointed to the fact that the Western powers were acting together. It is for this reason that their common armament must be taken into account. This is especially true for nuclear types.