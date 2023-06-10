Numerology: How are people with lucky number 3? Know about their nature, education and career from numerology

Numerology: In astrology, even if there is no birth chart and only the date of birth remains, you can remove the obstacles in your destiny. There are many ways for this by which you can easily know the obstacles in your luck. That easy way to know is numerology. This is such a science which is used in some form or the other in all other sciences. There is a lot of difference between numerology and other branches of astrology. This is a very skillful method to know the future.

Numbers are numbers from 1 to 9 in mathematics. According to our Indian sages, all the numbers contain the whole history in themselves. The number group does not leave the person so easily. If seen in true sense, it is the mirror of a human being, in which he can see all the expressions of his face. We have no existence without numbers. Like the total number of Nakshatras is 27 and each Nakshatra has four phases. 27 X4 = 108 All the planets complete the journey of Bhrachak only after crossing the four stages of 27 Nakshatras, therefore the number 108 is considered very sacred in India. With this you can know about your entire career. With numerology, you can know the lucky number and valuable number.

Today we are telling you about the person with Bhagyank 3. This person is very enthusiastic. They do any work without any fear and are also successful in that work. They maintain their balance even in adverse circumstances and make it favorable by doing anything. People with lucky number three do not like to sit quietly. It always wants to keep itself dynamic. They spend their time in their work and stay away from useless work. Because of this quality, he reaches a very high place one day.

People with lucky number three are big officials. Money is not everything for them, they do not consider money as anything. They are very social and perform their social work and duties properly. Their health is fine, but they become very upset when their health deteriorates even a little. They suffer from stomach-related diseases. . For them, work related to service, education, court, ambassador, advocacy, police and advertisement is auspicious. Getting sad on small things does not suit them. If the people of this person remove this symptom, then the person can become a very big person and will be happy as well.

Astrologer Sanjit Kumar Mishra

Astrology Vastu & Gemstone Specialist