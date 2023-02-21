Nurislamov announced the absence of fundamental medicine in Russia – Kostomarov has a second stroke

February 21, 2023, 18:31 – BLiTZ – News

Figure skater Roman Kostomarov survived a second stroke, and this is against the background of secondary meningitis and sepsis. The Olympic champion continues to remain in a state of medical sleep, doctors are fighting for his life and doing everything possible. Psychotherapist, psychophysiotherapist, neurophysiologist Sergei Nurislamov, in an interview with the BLiTZ, said that fundamental medicine has simply been destroyed in Russia.

“Until we restore fundamental medicine, fundamental developments in the field of biomedical problems, we will remain a raw material appendage for everyone, including, regrettably, for ourselves in our own heads.” the doctor said.

According to the psychotherapist, such a perception of oneself is bad, even if in reality you are a raw material appendage and are not engaged in fundamental developments, primarily in the field of medical and biological problems.

“In physics, mathematics, we are still somehow more or less moving, taking into account various options for reactors and attempts at thermonuclear fusion – here we are ahead of the rest in some places. But we let go of medical and biological problems for a long time and for a long time, so we need to restore it, ”Nurislamov is convinced.

The neurophysiologist is sure that the revival of the industry could be greatly facilitated by the so-called “sharashkas” that were in Stalin’s time, because now the time, according to him, is approximately similar.

“Sharashka is when a group of scientists gathers. Under Stalin, it was forcibly gathered, using the gulag: the one who was needed was first imprisoned, then transferred to a sharashka. They were mostly Jews, who at that time had a good amount of accumulated knowledge. Everything was done very intensively, nuclear weapons, missile weapons were developed, including using the results of research by fascist Germany, ”Nurislamov explained.

The neurophysiologist is sure that now it is possible, simply based on the experience of the Soviet Union and world experience, to create institutions for a specific project, which is now the most important for the country. For example, now for military operations it would be possible to do the work of the brain, the scientist believes.

“In the West, various psychotropic drugs with an activating long-term stimulating effect are used, including by soldiers. We should also develop in this regard. Or, again, self-propelled implant prostheses that fully replace lost limbs by intercepting all neural impulses, ”Nurislamov said.