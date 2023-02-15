Nutritionist reminded about the beneficial properties of cinnamon

Dietitian Elena Solomatina said that cinnamon helps to cope with overeating.

In conversation with “Evening Moscow” On February 13, the specialist noted that cinnamon can especially help cope with overeating in the presence of type 2 diabetes.

The nutritionist explained that if the cell does not receive insulin, it sends a signal to the brain that it is hungry. This provokes overeating of sweets, buns and cookies. Cinnamon is able to deliver insulin into the cell, writes RT. That is, cinnamon serves as a conductor of insulin.

Solomatina added that a person who adds cinnamon to his food will need to eat less sweet, the channel notes. “360”.

On February 10, the therapist and nutritionist Elena Manovska spoke about the beneficial properties of buckwheat porridge. The specialist noted that buckwheat porridge has a high content of magnesium, potassium, boron, copper, zinc, which ensures the correct regulation of hormones by the body, and also affects the health of the musculoskeletal system and the cardiovascular system.

In August, experts from the National Center for Nutrition Education named foods to lower cholesterol. So, it is recommended to include oatmeal, legumes, nuts and oily fish in the diet, writes NSN. It is worth limiting the consumption of fatty meat, semi-finished products and fatty cheeses. However, for a properly selected diet, it is worth consulting with specialists.

Earlier, endocrinologist, candidate of medical sciences Tatyana Gudozhnikova said that cinnamon helps to lower the critical level of cholesterol in the blood, as well as the risk of cardiovascular disease. Cinnamon thins the blood, lowers blood pressure and improves circulation. “Star”.

