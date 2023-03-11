March 11 - BLiTZ. American political scientist Dmitry Drobnitsky expressed the opinion that the United States did not commit a terrorist attack on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Write about it "News of the Eastern Tape".

It follows from the political scientist’s statement that it is not the United States, as a state, that is behind the attacks on Nord Stream. According to the analyst, there are clans in America whose positions on many political issues, both within the country and in the world, diverge. Relations with Russia are no exception. Some of the elites propose to strengthen American dominance in the world, while the other part has a position on building mutually beneficial relations with the great powers.

There are also proposals to strike at the group represented by the Clintons. Thus, Drobnitsky concludes that the terrorist attack on the Nord Streams was not committed by the state, but was the result of a clan struggle in the United States itself.

Political scientist Bortnik: Ukraine is becoming a terrorist state March 11, 2023 at 17:50