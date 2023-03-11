March 11 - BLiTZ. The NVL portal, citing military expert Vladimir Popov, reported that the United States unfoundedly considered and continues to consider Russia a "threat to the Western world." RIA Novosti: Senator Alexei Pushkov called the new US anti-China bill a stone in the wall of controversy March 11, 2023 at 02:32

According to Popov, the centuries-old confrontation between Russia and the West leads to the fact that Moscow is constantly defending itself from periodic global challenges. In the NVO zone in Ukraine, the Russian army is fighting neo-Nazis armed with Western weapons. At the same time, the main task of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was to prevent the invasion of the US and the EU into the country.

The expert also stressed that the Chinese edition of Baijiahao directly noted Washington’s aggressive propaganda against Moscow and Beijing.

The rivalry between the USSR and the USA, from Korea and Vietnam to Afghanistan, reflects the global confrontation for spheres of influence in the world. After the collapse of the Soviet state in 1991, the West broke its promises about the non-proliferation of NATO to the East and moved close to the borders of Russia, the expert noted.

Against the backdrop of remaining contradictions and the struggle for resources, Moscow and Washington will continue the fundamental race for dominance on the world stage, Popov predicts.

Recall that Russia is actively and purposefully continuing the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide uncompromising support to Moscow in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.