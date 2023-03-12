NVL: the head of the Moldovan police announced the connection of the Russian special services with the protests in the country

March 12 - BLiTZ. Ignoring the real economic problems in the country, causing constant discontent among the people, leading to rallies and demonstrations, the chief policeman of Moldova, Cernautsanu, is trying to shift all the blame to Russia. He informed the public about the participation of Russian special services in organizing protests in the country.

Cernautanu expressed the opinion that the police have irrefutable facts that the protests were organized from outside, with the participation of Russian special services. Security services suggest that Moscow is directly involved in the protests in Moldova. According to the police, 10 groups consisting of 5-10 people were formed in the country. A person who arrived from Russia allegedly managed their activities.

As a result of the protests, 25 people were detained, seven of whom are in custody. On the way to Chisinau for opposition protests, the police stopped cars and buses, rented license plates and sent them to the garage, which led to protests by citizens.

