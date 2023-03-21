NYPD takes measures for arrest of Donald Trump

New York Police Department (NYPD) is taking necessary security measures for the arrest of former US President Donald Trump, which may take place in several hours from now. A section of Democratic Party supporters are preparing to celebrate the occasion once Donald Trump is handcuffed by the law enforcement agencies and sent to prison without bail.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department was busy March 20, 2023 setting up steel barriers outside the Manhattan Criminal Court as it fully anticipated massive protests by Trump supporters once he is arrested. Such protective measures are taken by the NYPD to stop protestors from destructive acts.

Analysts say, the latest bid centering Donald Trump is aimed at diverting people’s attention from the crimes committed by the members of Biden family.

Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg seems determined to make history by arresting Trump, but House Republicans on Monday were standing athwart history and shouting “Stop!”, demanding that Bragg give them all the documents related to his investigation of Trump. Will they be able to stop the arrest? The republic itself could hang in the balance.

Meanwhile, preparations are proceeding apace. Robert Costa of CBS News on Monday tweeted three videos of “Steel barricades arriving outside Manhattan Criminal Court”. This comes after NBC News reported on Friday that “local, state and federal law enforcement and security agencies are preparing for the possibility” of Trump’s arrest, with the NYPD, the Secret Service, and even the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) all involved.

On September 1, 2022, US President Joe Biden said: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic”.

That’s the closest an American president has ever come in the history of the United States to declaring that his primary opponent and his supporters were criminals who were outside the bounds of acceptable political discourse, and now the ruling elites seem ready to take the next step, not only of arresting Trump but of behaving as if his supporters were terrorists.

In Washington, the Capitol Police are gearing up for riots as well. According to Politico: “The Capitol Police are girding for the possibility of protests ahead of the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with the situation. Their security posture will be elevated starting Tuesday morning, the people said, and bicycle rack-type fencing could also be deployed”.

It is unknown if the US federal agencies will impose censorship and even ban on posting any content centering arrest of Donald Trump, once it takes place in hours.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is weighing possible charges against Trump and could bring an indictment. Those charges stem from the US$130,000 hush-money payment that then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made to Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

Meanwhile, former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy says the idea that officers will handcuff former President Trump and arrest him after an indictment “couldn’t happen”, and that it will instead be up to the U.S. Secret Service and the New York Police Department to arrange a location for him to surrender.

McCarthy, who was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York and is now a Fox News contributor, told Fox News Digital that the “most important people in this equation” following a Trump indictment are the Secret Service and the NYPD.

“Trump is a Secret Service protect and the NYPD are in charge of New York City,” McCarthy said. “They have good relations because a lot of Secret Service protects spend time in New York City”.

And despite the speculation, McCarthy said it is unlikely Trump will end up in handcuffs.

“The idea cops will approach him in Florida or on the street and put cuffs on him will not happen and could not happen,” McCarthy said. “The Secret Service would not let that happen”.

McCarthy said if Trump is indicted, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office would “invite him to come in to surrender”.

Typically, a defendant who surrenders in a nonviolent case would go to a central booking location, but McCarthy explained that due to security concerns, there are likely to be special accommodations made for a former president of the United States.

McCarthy said he anticipates the Secret Service and the NYPD would find a secure room in the courthouse in downtown Manhattan, likely at 100 Centre Street.

“That’s where he would be fingerprinted and photographed”, McCarthy said, noting that it would have to be a public proceeding.

McCarthy explained that pre-trial motions could be significant in this case due to the issue of the statute of limitations surrounding the matter.

“The big issue is whether this is a crime,” he said. “We won’t know until we see the indictment”.

McCarthy explained that the statute of limitations on the matter, if Bragg were to bring it as a misdemeanor, would be two years. If the last development on the matter took place in 2018, the statute of limitations has expired.

If Bragg chooses to bring felony charges, which McCarthy anticipates due to the fact that a grand jury has been empaneled and used, the statute of limitations extends to five years, giving Bragg until this year to indict.