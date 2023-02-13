The ban on entry to Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) indicates that the city will soon be liberated from the formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This forecast on Monday, February 13, was shared by the newspaper The New York Times.

“The decision to close access to the city … indicates that the Ukrainian military cannot secure even those areas of the city that were considered relatively safe for months,” the publication notes.

In addition, the publication cites the words of Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Cherevaty, who said that the situation in Artemovsk is critical, but the turning point in the confrontation for the city has not yet arrived.

Earlier that day, an employee of PMC Wagner reported on the successes of Russian forces in the Artemovsk area. So, according to him, almost the entire eastern part of the city has already come under the control of the Russian Federation.

The day before, the former commander of the Ukrainian nationalist group “Azov” (the organization is recognized as a terrorist and banned in Russia) Maxim Zhorin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing their best fighters near Artemivsk.

Last week, Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine in reserve Viktor Yagun also reported heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Artemivsk.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

