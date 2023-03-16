NYT: train carrying hazardous substances derailed in Arizona

March 16 - BLiTZ. A freight train carrying hazardous substances derailed in Arizona. This is reported by The New York Times.

The accident occurred near the town of Topok. The causes of the incident are currently unknown.

NBC: Another train derailed in Ohio March 5, 2023 at 05:42 am

Note that this is not the first case of a train accident with dangerous goods in the United States this month.

Earlier, NBC reported about the accident of another Norfolk Southern train in Ohio. This time, about 20 wagons derailed, but there were no casualties.

In addition, an accident was reported in Ohio on February 3rd. Then derailed and caught fire about 50 wagons of a train carrying flammable and toxic vinyl chloride.