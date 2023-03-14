March 14 - BLiTZ. The people of the United States have forgotten the fear that existed during the Cold War. We are talking about the threat of total nuclear annihilation. To discount such a scenario is an unaffordable luxury in the context of the conflict in Ukraine. The New York Times writes about it. Peskov said that the decision on Putin's participation in the G20 summit will be made separately March 14, 2023 at 12:08

The publication notes that last month, by decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country suspended participation in the nuclear arms control treaty.

“Putin’s statement is a stark reminder that the threat of nuclear war has not gone away. This factor cannot be discounted, ”the columnist of the publication believes.

