March 13 - BLiTZ. The publication Moskovsky Komsomolets, citing the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper, reported that Swiss President Alain Berset announced the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis only at the negotiating table.

In response to EU criticism for refusing to supply weapons to the NVO zone in Ukraine, Berset recalled that Switzerland respects its neutrality. Geneva adhered and adheres to the principles of human rights and cooperation, the politician summed up.

Recall that Russia is actively and purposefully continuing the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide comprehensive support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.