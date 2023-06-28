Obama’s comment is full of lies

Barack Obama is the first US President who visited India twice as President. He was also the first US President to be the chief guest on the Republic Day of India. He was also the President during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first US visit. In such a situation, when Obama has commented about the minorities of India, he knows very well what is true and what is false. In fact, a diplomatic toolkit has been active in America since a long time to humiliate other countries on issues like human rights, minority rights. However, he does not want to speak about his country where there is a lot of discrimination regarding democracy, religion and race. But they keep making comments about other countries.

Actually, groups working for the interests of countries like Pakistan, China and Turkey opposing India like to raise such things about India. Politics in America depends on pressure groups or pressure groups. Many types of groups work there, some of which get funds from Pakistan, some from China or some from some other. They have their own publicity agencies. In such a situation, when the leaders of India or other countries visit Europe or Western countries, they find some issue or the other. If there is no issue, they make up an issue. His full time job is to keep trying to stir up such discussions. This is one of their strategies that they try to create pressure beforehand. Most countries get nervous, but India is not like other countries.

The current Biden government of America wants to improve relations with India. It wants to make India a partner in a global strategy. They understand that there is no discrimination against anyone in India. Prime Minister Modi made it completely clear in the joint session of the US Parliament Congress and also while interacting with the media that there is no discrimination on the part of the government. And we saw that both the parties of America – Democrats and Republicans – supported Prime Minister Modi’s visit to America. That is, within America, and the rest of the world also knows what Prime Minister Modi has done, and what India’s thinking is.

Another important thing is that America’s largest think tank Pew Research Center told in a report about India’s Muslims and minorities, that 98 percent of India’s Muslims believe that there is no discrimination against them. That is, America’s own agency reports differently from Obama’s words, but it is not discussed because it does not serve its purpose. It doesn’t matter to India. But, one should check the facts thoroughly while commenting about India. However, it is also possible that there has been an internal agreement in America that in place of the current President, a former President should say such a thing that would spark a debate about it.

In the meeting with PM Modi, the American President has also discussed internally about the minorities of India. Biden also said in the press conference that there was a good discussion about democratic values ​​in the meeting with Prime Minister Modi. In fact, such discussions are part of a formal process in talks between top leaders. But to reveal it openly is a different thing. Sometimes it also happens that governments adopt a dual strategy, in which the government gets its word out through some other medium, and also fulfills its objectives by meeting at the bilateral level. It should also be noted that Obama’s relations with Prime Minister Modi are also very good.

Overall, India should not worry about these incidents. Whenever such attempts are made, India should show them the mirror and tell them what is the reality of their own country. Be it Muslims or any minority in India, they have equal rights. There may be some problems at the social level, but they also get full share in government schemes and no discrimination is done. And this thing should be told to India. External Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman got it right by replying to Obama’s remark that the US and its allies bombed six Muslim-majority countries during Obama’s tenure. He also counted where and how many people died due to the attacks during Obama’s time. So on the one hand Obama wants to appear in favor of Muslims by commenting on India and on the other hand he has made Muslim countries in this condition.

The anti-terrorist laws that were enacted after the September 11 attacks in America were mostly used against Muslims. So India’s reaction is absolutely justified. But, it does not mean that there is no problem with India. But there is no country in the world where there is no problem. Be it democracy or any other system of governance, they all have some or the other drawback. Now India is the second largest country with Muslim population in the world. Which is the country in the world, where veteran artists are from the Muslim community, where two Muslims have become President, one Vice President, Chief Justice, Chief of Army, Intelligence organizations. Which is the country in the world where minorities reach so many top positions? In such a situation, if someone tries to humiliate India due to discrimination, then a strategy of dialogue should be made to answer it. The truth should be told through him and facts like Pew Research Center’s research should be mentioned in which 98 percent of India’s Muslims said that they are not being discriminated against. In such a situation, from where can anything new arise?

(based on conversation)

(These are the personal views of the author)