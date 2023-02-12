Connect with us
Object shot down over Canada was unmanned, followed for a day - OSN

News

Object shot down over Canada was unmanned, followed for a day – News

Published on

February 12, 2023, 04:18 – BLiTZ – News The object struck in Canadian airspace was operated by remote control. Representatives of the local armed forces followed him for more than a day. This information was shared by the United States Administration after the dialogue between the leader of the country, Joseph Biden, and the head of the Canadian government, Justin Trudeau.

“President Biden had a conversation with Prime Minister Trudeau earlier today about an unidentified unmanned object in North American airspace,” the statement said.

Representatives of the American side pointed to the fact that, based on the point of view of specialists in the military sphere, politicians approved the defeat of the object. The operation itself was carried out by the United States F-22 multirole fighter.

During the dialogue, the leaders of the two countries drew attention to the need to analyze the parts left over from the drone, which will make it possible to find out what function it performed and by whom it was launched.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

Recall that the head of the Canadian government, Justin Trudeau, pointed to the fact that the military personnel of the country’s armed forces and their counterparts of the United States shot down an object that was seen in the airspace of the power with the help of military aviation.

The politician pointed to the fact that, as part of this issue, he phoned the leader of the United States, Joseph Biden. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

Subscribe to BLiTZ via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to BLiTZ and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Popular

Nazis, Huns of Nazis, WW2, German, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Nazi, Germans

Opinion

Israel on an upward trajectory
SkyPower Global, SkyPower, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, ConvrtX

News

Notorious fraudster Kerry Adler runs false propaganda
Joe Biden, Pulitzer, NATO, Nord Stream, Germany, Europe, Russian

International

Joe Biden bombed Nord Stream through US Navy
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, State of the Union, Edwin Pitti, SiriusXM, Megyn Kelly

International

Why Jill Biden kissed Kamala’s husband?
Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, MIT

News

Kerry Adler and son Josh involved in blackmailing UAE residents
To Top
%d bloggers like this: