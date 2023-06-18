Objectionable remarks to DMK leader, comment on BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, party sacked

The party has taken action in the matter of objectionable remarks made by DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamurthy about BJP leader Khushbu Sundar. Today i.e. on Sunday, DMK expelled him from the party. It is reported that he has also been arrested in connection with the objectionable comment case. Let me tell you, the DMK spokesperson had made an objectionable statement about BJP leader and National Commission for Women member Khushbu Sundar, after which the party has taken this action. Let me tell you, while addressing a public meeting, DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamurthy had commented on Khushboo Sundar.

BJP leader reprimandedBharatiya Janata Party leader and actress Khushboo Sundar on Sunday reprimanded a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) office-bearer for his alleged lewd remarks against her, saying the National Commission for Women would take up the matter herself. She herself is a member of the National Commission for Women. Khushboo raised the issue on Twitter and later addressed a press conference in an emotional state.

At the same time, the ruling DMK in the state announced that it was expelling its office-bearer Shivaji Krishnamurthy from the party for defaming and breaking party discipline. Hours after tweeting on the issue, Khushboo looked dejected and emotional the entire time at a press conference. Khushboo said that she has already taken up the matter with the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women.

CM Stalin does not have the courage to say anything – KhushbooOn DMK President Shivaji Krishnamurthy’s alleged remarks through his tweet, BJP leader and National Commission for Women member Khushbu Sundar says, when he has nothing to say, he will stoop to this level of slander and character assassination. I wanted CM Blitz Stalin to say something on this matter, but I know that he will not have the courage to speak. Shivaji Krishnamurthy will continue to enjoy the perks of being a party member as DMK people enjoy such conversations behind closed doors.

#WATCH , Khushbu Sundar, BJP leader and member of National Commission for Women (NCW) on DMK speaker Sivaji Krishnamurthy’s alleged remarks on her, says "When they don’t have anything to say, they will stoop to this level of maligning and character assassination. I want CM Blitz… pic.twitter.com/kvYKuNOPcA

— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023



Insulting even a leader like M Karunanidhi – KhushbooSharing a video of Krishnamurthy on his Twitter account, Shushbu said the lewd comments reflect the political culture prevalent in the DMK. Tagging the state’s CM Blitz Stalin, he said, there are many like him in that party who are not stopped from abusing women, making lewd comments on them and are probably rewarded by giving them more opportunities. Tagging Chief Minister Blitz Stalin, Khushbu also said that he does not even realize that he is not only insulting me, but also insulting a great leader like you and your father. Courtesy of Language Input