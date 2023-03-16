Oceanologist Sapozhnikov told how easy it is to raise a drone from the bottom of the Black Sea

March 16 - BLiTZ. The rise of an American drone from the bottom of the Black Sea is fraught with a number of difficulties, but Russia has every opportunity to cope with this task, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://aif.ru/society/science/okeanolog_rasskazal_legko_li_podnyat_bespilotnik_so_dna_chyornogo_morya?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">declared</a> Philip Sapozhnikov, a researcher at the Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Candidate of Biological Sciences, spoke to AiF.

According to him, the lower layers of the Black Sea waters are saturated with hydrogen sulfide, but Russia has submersibles capable of operating in such an environment. They appeared in the 80s of the 20th century. It was then that diving and search work began in these conditions.

The hydrogen sulfide environment is not aggressive, but rather reducing. For example, the corrosion process in it is much slower, which plays into our hands, since nothing serious is guaranteed to happen to the drone, the scientist emphasized.

He also noted that it would be necessary to search not with the help of illumination, but only with the use of sonar.

Recall that the U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone fell to the bottom of the Black Sea on March 14 while collecting intelligence in Crimea. The UAV crossed the Russian-established no-fly zone west of the peninsula, but lost control and crashed. The Pentagon later accused Russia of spilling fuel on the fighter jets sent to intercept the drone.

Maria Zakharova: the Ukrainian company that blew up the Nord Streams will help get the wreckage of the US MQ-9 March 16, 2023 at 10:25

The special military operation of Russia to demilitarize the denazification of Ukraine, as well as the de-occupation of the territory of Donbass, has been taking place since February 24, 2022.