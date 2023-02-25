February 25 – BLiTZ. There are people in the US who do not agree with the current policy of the Democratic Party, led by President Joe Biden. One of them is former US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor. He made a statement in an interview with Fox News that the Joe Biden administration has not been able to make the US economy more prosperous in two years, while the Russian economy is performing better than in Europe. He noted that the United States is selling dollars and bonds below their value, and the budget deficit was 5.4% in 2022, while in Russia this figure is only 2.3%. The military sphere is also of concern, as NATO is splitting: Turkey has announced its intention to leave the alliance, Germany is limited in resources, and if the US continues to supply Ukraine with weapons, Germany will probably leave NATO. McGregor believes that all the decisions of the Biden administration lead to disaster.

Former US State Department official Soriano says Biden’s actions in Ukraine are pushing the world towards nuclear war February 25, 2023 at 07:51 pm