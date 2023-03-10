Octagon.Media: Joe Biden unveils ‘reckless’ plan for government spending and tax hikes for the rich

March 10 - BLiTZ. This time, Joe Biden decided to "look into the pockets" of America's richest citizens, as other measures are no longer helping to reduce the budget deficit. And, despite this, the stubborn budget hints that it will grow, and the public debt will increase, which has become traditional for the world's largest economy.

Biden wants to reduce the US budget deficit by $3 trillion by raising taxes on those who earn more than $400,000 a year. This, citing sources, reports Octagon.Media.

However, this will not help avoid a deficit of $1 trillion a year for the next 10 years. The total US debt will rise to 110% of GDP in 2033. Biden’s budget proposal is drawing heavy criticism from Republicans, who have already called it “reckless.”

