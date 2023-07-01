ODI World Cup will be played without West Indies for the first time, this is how the team’s journey in the mega event

West Indies ODI world cup For the first time in Australia’s history, they were knocked out of the tournament after a seven-wicket defeat to Scotland on Saturday in the Super Six stage of the qualifying match. Two-time champions West Indies have reached their lowest level with this result. This is the first time in the tournament’s 48-year history that the 1975 and 1979 champions West Indies Will not be included in the top 10 teams in limited overs cricket. The ODI World Cup will be played in 10 cities in India from October 5.

Scotland beat West Indies

West Indies’ batting did not work against Scotland on Saturday. The whole team was dismissed for 181 runs in 43.5 overs. Scotland achieved the target for the loss of three wickets with 6.3 overs remaining. This is Scotland’s first win in four matches against the West Indies. Chasing the target, Matt Cross (74 not out in 107 balls) and Brendon McCullen (69 runs in 106 balls) shared a 125-run partnership for the second wicket to lay the foundation for the team’s victory. Now only two more matches are left and even if West Indies win, they will be able to reach only four points, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have six points from three matches.

There has been a decline in West Indies cricket for the last two decades.

West Indies, under the leadership of Clive Lloyd, won the trophy in both the initial stages of the World Cup and played the final of 1983 in which India defeated them and captured the World Cup for the first time. West Indies cricket was on the decline for the last two decades. He had won two T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016 but his performance in Tests and ODIs was going down.

West Indies had to play qualifiers in 2019 as well

Ironically, West Indies were forced to play qualifiers even before the 2019 World Cup, but in the end saved themselves the embarrassment and qualified by finishing in the top two along with Afghanistan. Earlier in the group stage, West Indies were defeated by the Netherlands in a Super Over match. After this the team also got defeated against Zimbabwe. West Indies made it to the Super Six without scoring any points in the group stage.