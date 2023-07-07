Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik took major action on 9 officers, 3 were dismissed from service, pension of 6 stopped

Odisha News: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken major action against nine officials of the state. He has dismissed three officers, while the pension of six officers has been stopped. The officials against whom the state government has taken action include executive engineers, officers of the Odisha Administrative Service, officers of the agriculture department, social education officers, auditors, junior engineers, etc. With this, so far the state government has taken such action against a total of 197 officers.

Odisha government sacked these officers

According to the information received from the state government, Gokul Chandra Nayak, former cooperative agriculture officer of Umarkot in Navrangpur district, has been dismissed by the state government after he was convicted in a corruption case. Upendra Bhanj Nayak, former JE of RWSS of Sohela in Bargarh district, has been dismissed by the state government for not working properly and for rude behavior. Sushil Kumar Meher, a former auditor of the Local Fund Audit Department of Sundergarh district, has been dismissed from his job after being found guilty of corruption.

Pension and gratuity of these officers permanently closed

At the same time, Shivram Biswal, former executive officer of RWSS Division-2 in Cuttack district, has been convicted in a corruption case. His salary has been stopped permanently. Former Block Development Officer (retired) Gandaram Khamari of Karlamunda block of Kalahandi district has been convicted in a corruption case. His pension and gratuity have been stopped permanently. Pension and gratuity has been stopped permanently after Krishnachandra Goud, cooperative officer of G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district, was convicted in a corruption case.

The pension and gratuity of Dasharathi Tripathi, a former soil conservation officer in Malkangiri district, has been permanently stopped after he was convicted in a corruption case. Anand Chandra Nayak, former social education officer of Udala in Mayurbhanj district, has been permanently stopped from his pension and gratuity after being convicted in a corruption case. The pension and gratuity of former DMSN Superintendent Dr. Surendra Nath Pati of Chandpur in Nayagarh district has been stopped permanently after being convicted in a corruption case.

