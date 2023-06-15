Odisha: Crocodile swallows 10-year-old boy alive! Know how the accident happened?

in Kendrapara district of Odisha Crocodile allegedly killed a 10-year-old boy. The police gave this information on Thursday. He said the crocodile attacked Ashutosh Acharya, a Class V student, when he was taking a bath in the Brahmani river in Nimapur village, located on the outskirts of the Bhitarkanika National Park.

Boy’s mutilated body found

The mutilated body of the boy was found by the locals after an hour-long search, where the incident took place on Wednesday, an official of the Pattamundai police station said. It is feared that the boy was not aware of such danger on the banks of the river, due to which this accident happened.

Crocodile attacked the river bank to lay eggs

Officials of the Rajnagar Mangrove (Wildlife) Forest Division said that at present saltwater crocodiles are building their lairs to lay eggs, incubate them and become violent if they fear any kind of interference in their habitat Are.

1,793 saltwater crocodiles in Mahanadi delta region

He told that the family of the deceased would be given an ex-gratia amount of six lakh rupees. He said there are 1,793 saltwater crocodiles in the Bhitarkanika National Park and the surrounding Mahanadi delta region.

