Odisha: Devotees pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath at Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri

Puri: Thousands of devotees paid obeisance to Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath at the Puri temple on Monday. The rituals at Shri Jagannath Temple began at the appointed time. It is being told that the ritual started at 7.15 am. Common people were allowed to visit Nabjouban till 11 am. Let us tell you that the meaning of Nabjouban Darshan is to see the young form of Gods and Goddesses.

Nabjouban darshan was allowed till 11 am

SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das told reporters that around 7,000 devotees had bought tickets to get a chance to enter the temple for Nabjouban darshan. Later, the common people were allowed to have darshan till 11 am. After this, the doors of the main temple were closed for rituals in view of the famous Rath Yatra.

Devotees did not face any problem in seeing the deities

Due to the special arrangements made in Shri Jagannath temple, the devotees did not face any problem in visiting the deities. No devotee was allowed inside the main temple after 11 am. However, he was allowed to visit the inner premises of the temple and see other deities.

