Odisha: Four students including Aryan Mishra of Jamshedpur drown in Kuakhai river near Bhubaneswar

Four students of a private management institute in the Odisha capital drowned in the Kuakhai river on the outskirts of the city. The police gave this information on Wednesday. The incident happened on Tuesday when a group of eight students Bhubaneswar Had gone to bathe in the river near Dhabalhar village on the outskirts.

One student from Jharkhand, three from Odisha among the dead

Police said that the bodies of two students were recovered on Tuesday, while the bodies of two other missing youths were recovered on Wednesday. identification of the dead Aryan Mishra of JamshedpurKumar Avinash of Cuttack, Rohit Parida of Balasore and Prateek Dhalsamanta of Balikuda.

8 friends of private management college went to bathe in the river

Police said eight friends, studying in a private management college in the city, had gone to the river to take a bath when four of them slipped into the deep water and were swept away by the strong current. Fire service personnel along with scuba divers launched a search operation on Tuesday. The operation was halted at night and resumed on Wednesday morning.

Balianta police received information at 5 pm

Inspector Jubraj Swain of Balianta police station said, ‘All the youths had come to bathe in the river at around 2 pm. The police got information about the incident at around 5 in the evening. Police and fire personnel retrieved the bodies of the missing students with the help of the local people.

