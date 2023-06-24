Odisha government grows ‘Phasi’ tree for Jagannath Rath Yatra, know the reason

Jagannathpur Rath Yatra Odisha : The Forest Department of the Odisha government has planted 30,000 ‘Phasi’ saplings in the state’s Ganjam district as the wood of this particular type of tree is used in the construction of the chariots involved in the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra. The wheel of the chariot is made from the wood of the Phasi tree. For making the wheels of the three chariots of the deities for the Rath Yatra, 72 sticks of 14 feet long and six feet girth are required.

About 3000 plants of phassi and 2000 plants of neem were planted.

Prabhakar Nayak, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Ghumusar South Forest Division, said, “We have planted around 3000 phasi and 2000 neem saplings to meet the future requirement of phasi wood for making chariots for the Jagannath Rath Yatra.” . They have been planted in two major areas of Ghumusar South Forest Division in Ganjam district. The official said that plantation was done in an area of ​​10 hectares in Sarabdi and Bajra of Gumma forest area under Badagarh range.

Plantation done after purchasing saplings from various forest divisions

He said that plantation was done after procuring saplings from various forest divisions and most of the saplings are alive due to conservation. Prabhakar Nayak said, “We will plant other plants in the area in place of those that have been destroyed. We have prepared a nursery to replace the dead plants.