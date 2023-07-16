Odisha: In four hours of rain, the entire city water-water, open pole of the municipality, water entered the houses

Rain In Odisha: It rained heavily in the city from 7 am to 4 hours on Saturday morning. Due to which the whole city became water-water. Along with this, the cleanliness system of the municipality was exposed. Due to non-cleaning of drains, rain water entered people’s houses in various wards including the main road. Due to which people had to face a lot of trouble. It may be noted that in the month of May, the drain cleaning campaign was started by the municipality. In which it was claimed that this year the cleaning will be done ahead of time so that the water can flow through the drain during the rainy season and there is no problem of water logging anywhere in the city. But Saturday’s rain has exposed these claims. From the main road of the city, there was water logging in various wards of the municipality, which gradually entered the houses of the people. On the other hand, the schools located in some wards were also filled with water. It was filled up. Due to which he had to face huge problems. In this regard, when an attempt was made to contact the executive officer of the municipality and other concerned officials, no one even considered it necessary to pick up the phone.

Order to all District Magistrates and Municipal Commissioners to be alert regarding rain

Amidst the possibility of heavy rains in the state, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of the state has written a letter to the District Magistrates and all the Municipal Commissioners of all the districts. In this letter, he has instructed to be vigilant keeping in mind the possibility of heavy rains in the entire state till July 19. In this letter, Special Relief Commissioner Pradipta Jena has asked people living in low-lying areas to be shifted to safer places in case of waterlogging due to heavy rains. Similarly, it has been asked to use pumps to remove rain water and keep drains clean.

Bamda tour of 5T secretary VK Pandian canceled due to heavy rains

State’s 5th T secretary VK Pandian was about to reach Ghansra Hockey Stadium in Bamda block at 9 am on Saturday but Pandian had to cancel the program due to heavy rains. Sambalpur Zilla Parishad chairperson Kumudini Nayak had left for Kuchinda after collecting the complaint letters of the people and handed over all the charge sheets to Pandiyan there. More than 3,000 villagers, women self-help group members and BJD party workers were present at Ghansra Hockey Stadium, after the announcement of cancellation of Pandian’s program, disappointment was seen in the present community. People had reached from far off places with complaint letters.

Cyclone formed in Bay of Bengal near Odisha moving towards Jharkhand, torrential rain will occur in these districts for two days

Thousands of people who came from far and wide with their complaints were disappointed

A situation of confusion was created when the district administration and BJD did not provide any information to the media about Pandian’s programme. There was confusion about whether the program was organized by the district administration or BJD. Pandiyan was supposed to reach Kuchinda at 10.15 am, but due to heavy rains, Pandiyan landed by helicopter at the helipad built in the Kuchinda College sports ground around 1.30 am. Pandiyan was accompanied by senior IAS officer Sports Secretary Venil Krishnan and Sambalpur DM Ananya Das. Uttaranchal RDC Suresh Chandra Dalai, Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamu, Kuchinda MLA Kishorchandra Nayak and other senior officials and party leaders escorted Pandiyan and Krishnan to the meeting place set up at Mukundi sports ground and told the people that the chief minister had called me. Sent to listen to your complaint and know the sorrow and happiness and he accepted the memorandum from everyone. He canceled the program to be held at Forest Park and two other places in Pandian and returned. Kuchinda SDPO Rajkishore Mishra, Kuchinda BDO Niranjan Sa, DIPPRO Prafulla Majhi and other officers were present in the event. Pandian had reached Jharsuguda airport from Bhubaneswar by plane and from there reached Kuchinda by helicopter.

After rain in the morning, the sun came out in the afternoon, then there were clouds

It rained heavily in Smart City for one hour at seven in the morning on Saturday. The rain was so strong that there was a situation of water-logging in all the areas of the city. At the same time, after the rain, the sun came out for an hour in the afternoon and after that it remained cloudy for the whole day. It was raining intermittently. A drop in the temperature has also been recorded and the residents of the city got relief from the humidity. In the month of Shravan, due to lack of rains, humid conditions prevailed, but now gradually the rains are moving towards normal. Due to which everyone is breathing a sigh of relief.

Water logging on civil township roads

Smart Road of Smart City Rourkela has started telling the story of its shoddy construction. Water logging has started on the smart road built at the cost of crores. The rainy season has not even started properly that due to the rains on Saturday, there is water logging on the road till the top of the footpath and the passers-by are having trouble in commuting. Similar is the view of the city’s elite zone Civil Township, at this place the situation of water logging persists every year but the administration is sitting silently. There is no place to drain water from the road, due to which the situation of water logging remains on the road. Due to which the people here are worried.