Odisha News: Singhadwar of Puri’s Jagannath Temple to be plated with silver

of Odisha lord at puri Jagannath Temple Singhdwara will be covered with silver metal and Lord Jagannath’s precious stone cradle (bed) will be repaired soon. The above decision was taken by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in a high-level meeting. Along with this, the existing ratna palanka of Lord Jagannath will be repaired and another set of ratna palanka will be made of silver for the deities.

Decision to silver the Singhdwar of Shrimandir

After the meeting, SJTA Chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das told that SJTA has lion gate of shrimandir It has also been decided to cover it with silver. During the Rath Yatra scheduled from June 20, 2023, the work of repairing Ratna Palaka and silver coating of Singhdwar will be done under the supervision of ASI.

Jagannath Temple: Sleepless for temple administration… Rats have increased in Jagannath temple, but not allowed to kill

Permission will be given to enter the temple through Hastidwara

During the repair, devotees will be allowed to enter the temple through the Hastidwara (Elephant Gate) located to the north of the temple. He said that the proposal to offer silver layer on other doors of Shrimandir is under consideration. ASI officials and senior sevadars of Puri Jagannath Temple were present in the meeting.

Jagannath Temple: Puri’s Jagannath Temple opened for devotees, entry will not be available without these documents