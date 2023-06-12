Odisha: Puri’s Jagannath Temple declared ‘Red Zone’ before Rath Yatra, those who fly drone around the temple are not well

Located in Puri, Odisha Lord Jagannath Temple And there has been a ban on flying drones around it. An official gave this information on Monday. The official said that this ban will remain in force till July 1. If anyone violates this ban, strict legal action will be taken against him.

People from every corner of the country come to Odisha to watch the Rath Yatra.

Lord Jagannath is celebrated every year in Odisha. Chariot Festival comes out. Lord Jagannath, along with elder brother Balram and sister Subhadra, goes to his aunt’s place at Mausibari, riding on a chariot. He used to stay there for a week and then used to return to his temple from Mausibari riding in the chariot. During this period, people from every corner of the country come here to watch the Rath Yatra and pull the chariot.

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will start on June 20

This year the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will take place on 20th June. Prior to the Rath Yatra, the Puri Police has banned the flying of drones around the famous 12th century temple. A senior police officer of Puri Police told that the use of drones in an uncontrolled manner by inexperienced people can be risky for the devotees.

He said that the ban on flying drones around the Jagannath temple will remain in force till July 1. Everyone has to follow it strictly. If someone is caught flying a drone in the area, strict legal action will be taken against him. We had earlier also taken legal action against some people who broke the rules.

He said that advisory has been issued for the safety of Shri Mandir, Shri Gundicha Temple, chariots of deities and devotees. The advisory states that as per the provisions of the Drone Rules, 2021, the Shri Jagannath Temple has been declared a ‘Red Zone’ (prohibited area) and hence no one is allowed to fly the devices over the temple premises.

Police arrested YouTuber for flying a drone

It states that no operator shall fly a drone without a valid UIN (Unique Identification Number) issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). According to the order, the drone operators will be responsible for any incident like damage to any property or injury to anyone. It has been said that any kind of violation of drone rules is a punishable offense. Earlier too, Puri police had arrested a YouTuber for violating the provisions of flying a drone.

