Odisha Rail Accident: A team will go to Odisha on June 4 to help the injured passengers, CM Hemant Soren gave information

Ranchi: CM Hemant Soren has informed by tweeting that a team of Jharkhand government officials and doctors will leave for Odisha by helicopter on the morning of June 4. All possible help will be provided by the team to the passengers of Jharkhand who were injured in the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Passengers injured in the accident will be given all necessary assistance for better treatment. Let us tell you that 288 people have died in the Odisha train accident on June 2, while 56 passengers are seriously injured.

Jharkhand team will help the injured passengers

On June 2, a major train accident took place in Balasore, Odisha. About 40 km ahead of Balasore, the Coromandel Express train collided with a goods train. After the collision, 10 to 12 coaches of the sleeper bogie of the Coromandel train were derailed. The death toll in the train accident has increased to 288. 56 passengers were seriously injured in this train accident. In view of this accident, CM Hemant Soren has informed by tweeting that a team of Jharkhand government officials and doctors will leave for Odisha on the morning of June 4 by helicopter and help the injured.

A team of Jharkhand government officials and doctors will leave for Odisha tomorrow morning by helicopter. According to the information received in the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, the team will meet the passengers of Jharkhand and provide them all possible help. Better to the passengers injured in the accident.

1175 were admitted to private hospital

Odisha Health Department has said that so far 1175 patients were admitted to private hospitals in the train accident. Out of these 793 patients have been discharged. Currently 382 patients are admitted in the hospital. The condition of 2 patients is critical, while the condition of all the others is stable. Regarding the Odisha train accident, the West Bengal government has informed that till evening 31 casualties were reported from West Bengal. He was identified. 544 people were injured in this accident. 25 people from West Bengal are admitted in hospitals in Odisha and 11 in West Bengal.

