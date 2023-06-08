Odisha Rail Accident: Out of 11 missing laborers of Bhagalpur, dead body of 8 reached home, people of two states made claims on one dead body

Bihar News: In the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, the information about the death of 50 people of Bihar has come to the fore. At the same time, more than 40 people are injured. Dozens of people have died in Bhagalpur as well. Out of the 11 missing laborers of Sanhaula block of the district, the death of eight laborers has been confirmed. The dead bodies have been sent to the native village of the deceased. Claims were made on a dead body from both Bihar and Jharkhand.

Confirmation of death of eight laborers out of 11 missing, dead body arrived

In the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, out of the 11 missing laborers of Sanhaula block, the death of eight laborers has been confirmed. Whose dead body has also reached the native village, but still the bodies of three laborers are missing. Sarmod Mandal’s dead body reached the village at around 5 pm on Wednesday. The cremation was done at Kahalgaon Ganga Ghat. At the same time, the dead body of Bharat Murmu of Jafra reached at 3 am and that of Ramesh Murmu and Ravi Murmu of Ageya Santhali Tola together at 9 am on Wednesday.

The people of Godda also claim

At the same time, the dead body of Rakesh Murmu reached the village at around 5 pm on Wednesday. Here, the preparations for the cremation of the dead bodies were going on that the people of Godda (Jharkhand) started claiming Ramesh Murmu’s dead body. Seeing the dead body, they started claiming him to be their kin. Due to which the cremation of all the dead bodies was stopped. Some people of Godda left for Ageya to identify the dead body. Due to this incident, there has been more uproar among the villagers. In view of this incident, there is deployment of Sanokhar police in the village.

Bihar: Hiwa crushed three people who went for morning walk in Banka, two elderly died, one in critical condition

Dead bodies being brought to Bhagalpur

Please inform that earlier the dead bodies of 7 people had been brought to Bhagalpur. Among these, three dead bodies were brought to Bhagalpur, three from Mahiyama village of Sanhola police station area, one from Raghopur village of Kharik and seven from Sanokhar. There was a lot of problem in the identification of the dead body of Sarmod Kumar of Sanokhar. He could be identified only after conducting a DNA test.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan