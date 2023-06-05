Odisha Rail Accident: Searching for loved ones with a trembling soul! piles of unclaimed dead bodies in mortuaries

Odisha Train Accident photo

After the accident, its scars make the human soul tremble. The scene after the Balasore train accident in Odisha is disturbing everyone. There is a pile of such dead bodies in the mortuaries, which have not been identified till now. At the same time, a large number of desperate people are trying to identify their loved ones by opening the face of each dead body covered with white sheets. Some are looking for their parents, some are looking for their children, some are looking for their relatives.

Meanwhile, there is news that there are piles of dead bodies in the mortuaries, which have not been identified yet or no claimant has come forward to take them. The number of such unclaimed dead bodies is so high that the mortuaries have run out of space. The government sent 187 dead bodies from Balasore to Bhubaneswar, but here too problems have arisen due to lack of space. Giving information about the restoration late on Sunday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav wept.

An AIIMS official said that there is only a facility to keep a maximum of 40 dead bodies here. The administration has bought coffins, ice and formalin chemicals to preserve the dead bodies till they are identified.

137 passengers from the state, who survived the horrific train accident in Bahanga Bazar area of ​​Balasore district, reached Chennai by a special train from Bhadrak on Sunday. Out of them, 36 passengers were medically examined, in which three passengers were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital while those with minor injuries were sent home after treatment.

Businessman Gautam Adani called the train accident in Odisha very disturbing. He offered free schooling to the children who lost their parents in the accident. Said in a tweet that it is everyone’s responsibility to help the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children.

After the Balasore train accident, the luggage of passengers is lying here and there on the tracks. A diary is also lying between the tracks…. The pages of the diary flutter with the wind…. For someone, someone had written a message of love on the pages. Now after the accident, this message will never reach that person, for whom someone had written these poems in Bengali with his own hand. On one side of the torn page of the diary are line drawings of elephants, fishes and the sun. A traveler must have written them in his free time during the journey. However, the identity of this passenger is yet to be known. The poem goes something like this, “Alpo alpo megha thake, halka bristi hoy, choto choto golpo theke bhalobasa srishti hoy” (drops fall from stagnant clouds, the stories we heard from you, love blossoms in them).

Two brothers Monotosh and Santosh Mandal from West Bengal were also injured in the train accident. He believes that God has given him a second life. The two had boarded the Coromandel-Express train on Friday evening from Shalimar to Kerala, where they had been offered jobs. Both are admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.