Odisha: Three one-year-old children selected as sevadars in Puri’s Jagannath temple, will get Rs 1-2 lakh annually

Bhubaneswar: Three children have been selected for Sevadar in the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Odisha. Their age is about one year. The most important thing is that not only have they been formally elected as priests, but they will also be given a salary. One to two lakh rupees will be given to them annually. Baladeb Dashmohapatra, Ekanshu Dashmohapatra and another. These three children will serve as priests in the Jagannath temple.

Will do the work of servant as a priest

It is being told that according to tradition, children less than one year old have been selected as servants. These children have not only been formally selected, but they will also be given annual salary. He will work as a servant as a priest.

