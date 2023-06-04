odisha train accident 16 people of east singhbhum beat death two returned laborers unk | 16 people of East Singhbhum beat death, said two returned laborers

There was a loud sound and we fell from the seat, praying to Allah Ta’ala and started reciting Kalma.

Five youths of Chakulia Muslim Basti Sheikh Shahid, Mo Shahrukh, Moharram Ali and two real brothers Arbaz Ansari and Miraj Ansari left their home on Friday afternoon to go to Chennai. He had reservation in S-2 bogie of Coromandel Express. Boarded the Coromandel Express at Kharagpur station at around 5:00 pm. The youth told that they do the work of tiles, marble fittings in Chennai. Between 7:00 to 7:30 there was a sudden loud noise. Everyone fell from their seats. He started praying to Allah Ta’ala to save his life and started reciting Kalma. After a while, it was learned that a gruesome train accident had taken place. His bogie had crashed and went to the compartment of the goods train.