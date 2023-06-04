Odisha train accident: 275 passengers died, toll free number issued for identification of dead bodies, said Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena

Bhubaneswar, Bipin Kumar Yadav. On the death of passengers in the Odisha train accident, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena has informed that the death toll in the horrific train accident near Baleshwar Bahanga railway station is not 288, but 275. He told that the number of deaths was not correct due to error in counting. The correct number has been determined after repeated checks. He said that toll free number 18003450061 has been issued to identify the dead bodies and hand them over to the relatives. It has been decided to send these dead bodies to the destination at the expense of the state.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that after the accident, double counting of some bodies was done. Due to this the death toll had increased, but now after the complete investigation, the District Magistrate of Balasore has given the final report. Out of 275 deaths, 78 bodies have been identified and handed over to their relatives. 10 more dead bodies have been identified, which will be handed over to the relatives soon. The process of identifying the remaining 187 bodies is on.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that toll free number 18003450061 has been issued for identification of the dead bodies and handing them over to the relatives. People who are coming to identify the dead bodies can call on this number. Our officers will assist them. They will not face any kind of inconvenience. It has been decided to send these dead bodies to the destination at the expense of the state.

